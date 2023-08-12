Riyadh (dpa) Al-Ahly started its career in the Saudi Roshan Football League, by defeating its guest Al-Hazm 3/1, in the first round of the competition. Al-Ahly owes credit for the victory to its Brazilian star Roberto Firmino, who scored three “hat-trick” goals in the sixth, tenth, and 72nd minutes, while Vinicius Jose “Vienna” scored Al-Hazm’s only goal in the 50th minute. Firmino had joined Al-Ahly during the current summer transfer period, And that was after his departure from Liverpool, England, to be joined later by Algerian star Riyad Mahrez, Ivorian Franck Kessie, Frenchman Alain Saint-Maximin and Brazilian Roger Ibanez. Amidst a festive atmosphere on the field, the two teams entered an attempt to score the net early from the start of the first half. Al-Ahly did not wait long, and succeeded in scoring the first goal through Roberto Firmino, who received a cross from the right side of his colleague Ali Majrashi, to direct it with a header into the net in the sixth minute. Al-Ahly continued his pressure, and Riyad Mahrez moved from the right side, and Frenchman Alain Saint-Maximin on the left side, to dominate the ball in the first minutes of the match. In the tenth minute, Al-Ahly succeeded in adding the second goal through Firmino, who received a cross from Mahrez, to put it into the net, scoring the second goal. Al-Hazm demanded a penalty kick in the 13th minute, after its player Youssef Al-Muzeireb fell inside the penalty area, but the referee issued a yellow card in his face on the grounds of acting, when he collided with Senegalese Edouard Mendy, Al-Ahly goalkeeper. . With the start of the second half, Al-Hazm tried to keep up with its host, exchange attacks, and try to threaten Mendy’s goal, Al-Ahly’s goalkeeper. In the 50th minute, Vincencis Goss scored the first goal for Al-Hazm, after he took advantage of a wrong pass from Mendy, to put the ball in a wonderful technical way over the Senegalese goalkeeper. The match became more exciting after Al-Hazm scored, and Al-Ahly tried to threaten its own goal through Firmino, Mahrez and Maximin, but Al-Ahly’s defense succeeded in maintaining progress. In the 72nd minute, Roberto Firmino scored the third goal, as he received a cross ball inside the penalty area from his colleague Saint-Maximin, to direct him with a header that was blocked by Al-Hazm goalkeeper, before it bounced back to Firmino again to put it into the net. Al-Ahly continued to control the course of the match, and its players exchanged the ball with each other, while the great physical impact was evident on Al-Hazm, who was subjected to severe pressure from Al-Ahly throughout the match. The remaining minutes of the match did not witness anything new, so the referee blew the final whistle, with Al-Ahly winning 3/1.