Fires More than 300 people were trapped on the roof of a burning skyscraper in Hong Kong

The fire started at lunchtime and there were a lot of people in the building.

Over 300 people trapped on the roof of a skyscraper in Hong Kong after a fire broke out in a shopping mall and office complex called the World Trade Center, local newspaper reports South China Morning Post. According to the newspaper, authorities evacuated more than 1,200 people from the building.

About 150 people would have been trapped on the roof, according to Reuters. Police told Reuters that 13 people were taken to hospital.

The fire started at lunchtime and there were a lot of people in the building. The rescue department rescued a group of people with a ladder from the outer platform on the fifth floor of the building, but no ladder can reach the platform on the 38th floor of the skyscraper.

South China Morning Post according to police said the fire probably started in the electrical room and spread from there to parts of the scaffolding surrounding the building. From there, smoke spread into the building and into the stairs.

However, according to the rescue service, the fire is not particularly serious. The South China Morning Post reports that the fire is rated severely in category three when the scale goes from one to five.