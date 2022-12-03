He had given himself the mission of “fighting the new world order”, so a 26-year-old Macedonian was arrested on charges of setting fire to at least three 5G antennas in the Pisa and Livorno area between October 29 and 1 November. According to the investigators, the young man uncritically adhered to the theories according to which the established new world order was “necessary to attack, of which 5G antennas and anti-Covid measures would be one of the concrete expressions, because they are functional to the maintenance of this new order, covertly formed”. Digos viewed camera footage, followed and intercepted the man’s phone, discovering the 26-year-old’s motives behind the vandalism. Her car was seen near the damaged antennas.

For him, the investigating judge ordered precautionary custody in prison, deeming the existence of serious indications for the episodes of November 1, in via dello Struggino – against a repeater – and in via Orlando, against an industrial vehicle. But also for an episode of November 7 in Pisa against another telephone repeater. After a house search, at the time of his arrest the 26-year-old would have handed over a written document in which he reaffirms the concepts and theories in which he believes. He is now in the Le Sughere prison in Livorno, awaiting the guarantee interrogation which will be fixed as soon as possible by the investigating judge.