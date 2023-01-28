Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) managed to extinguish three fires this Saturday. One of them took place in a house in La Ñora, in the municipality of Murcia, and resulted in two people being transferred to La Arrixaca after being affected by smoke inhalation.

Firefighters also acted to prevent two attempts from turning into a forest fire. The first of these took place at noon in a place in Mula, in an area near the river known as La Herreña, where some 4,200 m2 of reeds, rushes and dry vegetation burned.

The second fire broke out around 2:30 p.m., on the right bank of the river as it passed through Ceutí. In this case, 500 m2 of reeds were burned until the attempt was considered extinguished.