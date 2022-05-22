Mazatlan.- Emergency corps went to the subdivision Villas of the Sunin Mazatlan, Sinaloa, this Saturday night, after a fire was reported in a house. Firefighters and paramedics arrived at a home located on a corner of Valle de Bravo and Valle Verde streets, where they actually suffered an outbreak of fire.

This emergency occurred around 10:30 p.m.. Firefighters who responded to the site eliminated any fire hazard. paramedics from Red Cross They checked the whole family, children and adults, and no one needed to be transferred to a hospital. After giving recommendations, firefighters and lifeguards left the area.

Note: Roman Ruelas.