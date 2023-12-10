According to information from the movement's press office, the fire started after a short circuit in the electrical network.

The MST (Movement of Landless Rural Workers) lamented the tragic death, this Sunday (Dec 10, 2023), of 9 people in the Terra e Liberdade camp, located in Parauapebas, in the south of Pará, during a fire caused by a short-circuit. circuit in the electrical network.

According to the movement's press office, a company was installing internet in the camp and the antenna collided with the high-voltage power grid: “this electrical discharge caused a fire and entered people’s homes through the electricity network and the fence that divided the camp”.

Of the 9 victims, 6 are campers and 3 are internet company servers. The number of victims, however, could increase.

“It is with great sadness that on this December 10th, Human Rights Day, I come to communicate this tragedy that befell the MST camp in the south of Pará, which killed fellow members of the movement, as a result of an incident”said João Paulo Rodrigues, from the national leadership of the MST.

On behalf of the MST leadership, Rodrigues expressed solidarity with the families of the victims. The director announced that the collective burial of the victims will take place on Monday (Dec 11).

“On this International Human Rights Day, according to the United Nations (UN), it is a time to celebrate the advances achieved and reflect on concrete actions by States for societies, in order to guarantee civil, political, social and environmental issues to the world population, we are in MOURNING. To our dead, not a minute of silence, but a lifetime of struggle! Fight, Build Popular Agrarian Reform!”says a note from the MST of Pará.

In a statement, Planalto lamented the deaths and expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, in addition to informing that, at the request of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Minister Paulo Teixeira, and the president of Incra (National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform ), César Aldrighi, will go to the State to monitor the case closely.

Here is the full note:

“The Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture and Incra publicly express their solidarity with family and friends of the victims of the fire at Camp Terra e Liberdade in Parauapebas (PA), from the Landless People's Movement (MST).

“The tragedy would have been caused by the electrification of the internet wiring in the camp, on Saturday night (9).

“At the request of President Lula, Minister Paulo Teixeira, and the president of Incra, César Aldrighi, are going to the state today, to follow the case closely and to bring the full support of the Federal Government to the families of the victims of this tragedy.”

With information from Brazil Agency