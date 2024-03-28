This weekend there will be an exciting duel in Serie A: Fiorentina hosts Milan in a crucial match for both teams. La Viola, with its colorful and effective football, will seek to prevail against an experienced and star-studded Milan, which wants to maintain second position in the table against the threat of Juve.
Can Fiorentina take advantage of their home field to surprise? Or will Milan extend their winning streak and consolidate their coveted second place?
Fiorentina vs AC Milan match information
City: Florence
Stadium: Artemio Franchi
Date: Saturday, March 30th
Schedule: 20:45 in Spain, 15:45 in Argentina, 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
Where can you see Fiorentina vs AC Milan on television in Spain?
Champions League on M+
Where can you see Fiorentina vs AC Milan on television in Argentina?
Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Where can you see Fiorentina vs AC Milan on television in Mexico?
Star+
Where can Fiorentina vs AC Milan be seen on television in the United States?
Paramount+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Maccabi Haifa
|
1-1
|
UEL
|
Rome
|
2-2
|
A series
|
Maccabi Haifa
|
3-4V
|
UEL
|
Turin
|
0-0
|
A series
|
lazio
|
2-1V
|
A series
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Hellas Verona
|
1-3V
|
A series
|
Slavia Praha
|
1-3V
|
UEL
|
Empoli
|
1-0V
|
A series
|
Slavia Praha
|
4-2V
|
UEL
|
lazio
|
0-1V
|
A series
Fiorentina: Christensen is the only Fiorentina player injured. His meniscus injury will not allow him to play against Milan.
AC Milan: Luka Jovic will miss the match as he has to serve a suspension, Fikayo Tomori due to thigh problems and Pobega due to a muscle injury. Kjaer and Kalulu are doubt
Fiorentina: Teracciano, Kayode, Milenkovic, Ranieri, Biraghi, Mandragora, Arthur, Sottil, Beltrán, Nico González and Belotti
AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Florenzi; Pulisic, Adli, Bennacer, Loftus Cheek, Rafael Leao; Giroud
Fiorentina 1-2 AC Milan
