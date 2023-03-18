The Viola on the field a few days before the away match in Turkey, Lecce could be an obstacle for the race for European qualification

Fiorentina is a team in clear recovery and is trying to dream big: the Viola straightened the standings with a trio of victories, but the efforts of the Conference could be felt. Opposite Lecce will be insidious: the Giallorossi are returning from a series of defeats, but they have scored more points away than at home. Kick off Sunday 19th March at 3pm.

THE PREDICTION: GOAL — Fiorentina in health and fresh from three consecutive victories in the league: the Italian men are the team in the best form of the tournament (10 points in the last 4 games), but they will necessarily have to dose their energies after the expensive Conference League away match at Sivasspor . Translated: beware of the possible turnover against a moderately calm Lecce (eight points ahead of the relegation zone), but defeated in all of their last three games. The goal could be in the air given that Lecce haven’t scored in 180 minutes: a figure that is not in line with the Salento’s season, who have scored 11 goals in 13 games away from home. It could be the right game to return to inflate the net: a goal from both teams is worth 2.07 with StarCasino Bet2.05 with bet365 and 2.03 with Planetwin365. See also Renault chose the name for Kadjar's heir. Find out what it is ...

QUOTES — According to the principals betting sites specializing in Serie A odds, the Viola’s victory appears to be the most probable result: the game is played at 1.66 with SportBet, 1.64 with StarCasinò Bet and 1.62 with Novibet. An external shot by Lecce (sign 2) reaches 6.00 with Sisal, Betfair and Planetwin, while a draw pays 3.95 with SportBet and 3.90 with Novibet and Snai. As for the goals chapter, the bookies expect a match from Under more than from Over: the first option pays 1.73 with Betfair and bet365, while the second is worth 2.10 with bet365 and 2.05 with StarCasinò Bet.

THE MARKERS — Spotlights on a Cabral in a state of grace: three goals in the last four of the championship for the Brazilian striker, whose goal against Lecce is worth 3.00 with Snai and 2.50 with Sisal. The alternative in the Viola house is Luka Jovic: the Serbian scorer pays 2.75 at any time with Sisal and Snai and 2.60 with StarCasinò Bet. Lecce instead field the young Colombo (four goals in the league so far), whose goal is worth 5.70 with StarCasinò Bet and 5.50 with Snai. A goal by teammate Strefezza (seven goals in Serie A) is worth 6.00 with Snai and 5.00 with Sisal. See also After the derby between Sevilla and Betis, the world of football must reflect

SOME NUMBERS — Fiorentina have won 19 of their 34 points overall at home, but have won only one of their last four games (one draw and two defeats). Lecce, on the other hand, has so far done better away than at home (15 points out of 27) and has won two of the last three games played away from Salento. The Viola have conceded goals in all of their last 5 games played at the Franchi, while Lecce have scored in 3 of their last 5 away games.

STATISTICS AND BACKGROUND — Perfect balance in the last six matches played in Serie A: two wins each and two draws. The first leg match, played at Via del Mare on 17 October, ended 1-1, confirming the Goal prediction. Lecce’s last victory at Fiorentina was in 2006.

March 18, 2023 (change March 18, 2023 | 12:14)

