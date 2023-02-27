Did you forget about André Castañeda? Fiorella Cayo was seen showing affection to the new outgoing.

The actress fiorella key he starred in a passionate kiss with a young man, whose identity is still unknown. According to the preview of “Love and Fire”, the dancer also left behind the “flirting” with André Castañeda and would have found who would be her new partner. The images and more details will be known this Monday, February 27, during the broadcast of the Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter show space.

Fiorella Cayo and her passionate kiss

Everything seems to indicate that fiorella key She is having a good time, because she was seen very close and affectionate with her companion walking through the streets of Lima. Likewise, she sees how they both get carried away by the moment and end up kissing while leaning on a car.

After the dissemination of the images, Alessia Rovegno’s aunt is expected to speak out or the show programs will seek a way to obtain a statement from her and also from her ‘friend’ André Castañeda.

What did Fiorella Cayo say when she was linked to André Castañeda?

A few weeks ago, fiorella key She was romantically linked to André Castañeda after being seen together with great confidence on the beaches in the north of the country. After the images shared by them on networks, the actress spoke with “Love and fire” to clarify the issue.

Barbara Cayo’s sister stated that with André she only has “a beautiful friendship” and that, for the moment, she is calm. In addition, she asked that they not speculate and that they stop seeing things where there are none.

Was Fiorella Cayo in love with Rodrigo González?

Fiorella Cayo and her eldest son, Facundo, connected to the “Amor y fuego” program from Spain to comment on the beginning of the young actor’s musical career. Likewise, the dancer took advantage of the link to compliment Rodrigo González and even reveal a secret to him.

“Yes, well, I’ve known you since you were a child,” Fiorella Cayo commented to Rodrigo. “Of course, of a lifetime! That’s why I can’t believe that now I’m interviewing his son, ”answered the presenter. “I always saw you very cool, I said: ‘What a cool guy this is,'” added the actress between laughs.