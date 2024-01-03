Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann, Lisa Mahnke

Finland is particularly in focus as Russia's neighbor. For the New Year, President Niinistö made an urgent appeal calling for more armaments.

Helsinki – At the beginning of 2024, urgent warnings are coming from the north of the continent: Finland's outgoing head of state Sauli Niinistö, also known for his once good relationship with Vladimir Putin, sent an explicit wake-up call to Europe. Among other things, he called for greater armament efforts – but in his New Year's speech he also recalled the value of peace and indirectly classified threats from the newly “confident” Russia.

Finland’s warning in the Ukraine war: “Europe must wake up”

“Europe must wake up. Investments in weapons production are not only necessary to provide the help needed. They are needed to ensure that Europe is strong, not for war, but for peace,” the Finnish president argued in his speech, according to a report by the broadcaster Yle. Niinistö defended Finland's decision to join NATO.

“Our security is not a detriment to anyone,” he emphasized. Finland’s security is now on a “more stable foundation”. The president also praised the Finnish military model, which is currently receiving a lot of attention. It combines general military service, investments in security of supply and an increase in defense resources – but also a will for self-defense on the part of the people, quoted Yle from the speech. The “Winter War” against Russia still plays a role in the country’s collective memory.

Finland has been a NATO member since April 2023. Motivated by the Ukraine war The country decided to apply for NATO membership in May 2022. In his speech, on behalf of the new member, Niinistö advocated for a more European NATO and a stronger Europe, not least for continued support for Ukraine.

“Russia is never as strong as it seems”: Finland’s president sees “self-confidence” growing

Niinistö said in his speech that he wanted to provide long-term support for Ukraine. The Finnish President demanded that sufficient funds should be available for this. At the beginning of last year, Niinistö had already expressed concern about the situation in the Ukraine war. During his speech, Niinistö also spoke in passing of a “terrible” situation in Gaza. In the long term, there is no alternative to a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, he emphasized.

The war in Ukraine took up more space. Niinistö admitted that the question of further arms deliveries and aid to Ukraine had caused unrest. A more “serious” issue than the supposed tiredness of the West is ensuring the ability to provide assistance “in the long term” – which is why investments in weapons production are necessary.

In his speech, Niinistö spoke of Russia's growing self-confidence, but also stated generally: “Russia is never as strong as it seems and never as weak as it seems.” The plan was a quick victory in Ukraine failed because of the “bravery of the Ukrainians”. Niinistö mentioned his Russian counterpart Wladimir Putin just as little as Disputes over migration flows at the common border.

Concern about Russia in the Ukraine war: Niinistö calls for sober analysis

“Promoting peace does not mean showing weakness and turning the other cheek. Peace is always a victory. A victory for life and normal development,” Niinistö said, according to the report. It is important to recognize that “sustainable solutions can never be achieved through coercion and violence”. Reason, sober analyzes and peace talks are needed, said Niinistö.

The 75-year-old also addressed the US presidential election – he argued for “a more European NATO in Europe” in order to be more independent in a potential re-election of Donald Trump. “It is also clear that much more responsibility is expected of the Europeans in transatlantic relations,” he emphasized. Niinistö tried to present an optimistic outlook: Even the darkest clouds will not last, he explained: “It will clear up again”. (LisMa/fn)