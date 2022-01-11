A motorist of Cassino, in the province of Frosinone, won the appeal against a fine from Speed ​​Cameras. The Justice of the Peace has the minutes canceled because in the attachment there were no pictures of the infringement to the Traffic Laws.

The ruling creates an important previous, which allows you to invalidate e cancel in the future speeding tickets detected by a speed camera.

Justice of the Peace fine speed camera appeal

The Justice of the Peace of Cassino upheld the appeal of a motorist against a speed camera fine, because there was no picture of the infringement attached.

The Justice of the Peace of Cassino accepted the appeal against a fine for speed cameras

According to the judge, in fact, without the testimony of the photographic proof, the sanction imposed on a moving vehicle, even if it has committed an infringement of the Highway Code, can be canceled.

Speed ​​camera fine canceled, here's how

The speed camera fine is void and comes canceled especially if the minutes were drawn up in the office, at a time subsequent to that of the infringement.

The contested infringement, with Judgment No. 2430, had been elevated for speeding in a town in the province of Frosinone, following the examination of photographic evidence taken by the speed camera e viewed in the office by agents who have ascertained the offense.

Fine without photographic proof

At the time of the infringement, the police, including the operator who physically wrote the fine, in fact they weren’t present on the roadside and they did not provide the driver with photographic evidence.

The agents drew up the minutes in the office without providing photographic evidence

In the sentence of the Justice of the Peace we read that: “For this reason the proposed report does not have privileged faith. With respect to the alleged infringement contested, since it is an assessment carried out through an inspection activity to verify the instrumental survey and the relative photographic documentation, it provides the Judge with circumstantial material subject to his free appreciation “.

Photo fine speed camera

In order to be valid, the speed camera fine must contain a photographic proof, without which it becomes illegitimate and can be challenged by the motorist.

Without photographic evidence, the speed camera fine is illegitimate

Between the rights of the fined in fact there is what allows view the infringement and the modality to view the photo-proof online or to request the duplicate to be sent by e-mail or to be able to send it examine for yourself (a third party can also do it, provided that it has a specific delegation) at the offices in charge.

