Wer “unequal” pairs! Last week I introduced you to a “poor” lawyer and a “rich” dentist. The woman has assets of 785,000 euros and debts of 200,000 euros. The man has investments of 5,215,000 euros and liabilities of 1,200,000 euros. If you are one of the (un)lucky couples living in such circumstances, then I would be interested to know whether you have made any initial decisions about how to proceed in the future.

I have written down the most important questions in the log. Do you want to fix the financial “imbalance”? Are you satisfied with the structure of the assets? Or should the two pots be separated? How would you like to invest the surpluses for the next few years – do you want to reduce debt or rather build up your assets? And what about the wills, have you (finally) written down what is to happen to your various valuables when you will have passed away at 11 p.m. tomorrow evening? I am aware that all questions – as always – come at the wrong time, but important pending matters, such as pending and uncompleted matters in Switzerland, should not be put off for the long term. Otherwise it can be expensive and uncomfortable.