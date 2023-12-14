On the night of December 13, the Junior was crowned again soccer champion Colombian after beating Independiente 5-4 (4-4) from the penalty spot Medellin.

With Santiago Mele cutting off the charge to Daniel Torres to give Junior his tenth star, the Barranquilla team It also earned its place in the Copa Libertadores in 2024.

The excitement on the part of his fans did not wait. The streets of the city were filled with chanting, shouting and music.

The fans of the 'Tiburón' team paid tribute to the title achieved in the confrontation against Medellin with flags, caravans and celebrations together.

According to several videos on social networks, most of these moments were lived calmly; However, for a few minutes, the story was different in the Athanasius Girardot.

Medellín fans would have fought in the stands after the defeat against Junior.

According to some images captured moments after the game, some fans argued in the vicinity of the stadium.

Although there is no certainty about what happened, it is presumed that they may have had a brief confrontation, considering that those involved seem to belong to opposing teams.

A goal by Vladimir Hernández in the 90th minute forced the tiebreaker from the penalty spot.

So far, authorities have not reported any injuries or major disturbances.

Junior champion: this is how the places in Conmebol tournaments were distributed



Junior qualified for the Libertadores group stage as Colombia 2. Colombia 1 will be Millionaireswinner of the League in the first semester after winning the definition from the white point to National Athletic.

Two other Colombian teams will be in the preliminary phase of the Libertadores: Águilas Doradas, as the best team in the reclassification that did not achieve a star, and Atlético Nacional, which was crowned champion of the Colombia Cup.

Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

It is important to keep in mind that starting in 2024, the winning team of the local Cup will not obtain direct qualification to the Copa Libertadores. Instead, the prize for the champion will be a guaranteed place in the Copa Sudamericana.

