Square Enix has released a new trailer for the next Final Fantasy chapter, the XVI, which will be released on PS5 in the summer of 2023. The trailer, titled “Ambition”, offers an insight into Final Fantasy XVI, including the reign of Valisthea and the cast. of characters that we will meet along the way. You will discover the secrets of the Dominants, men and women capable of summoning a terrible power. “I am delighted to announce that our new trailer, Ambition, is now available,” said Naoki Yoshida, Producer. “Rather than focusing on the action as in our previous trailer, this time we wanted to take a more detailed look at the setting of Final Fantasy XVI and its rich cast of characters, and the Dominants in particular.”

Final Fantasy XVI transports players to the realm of Valisthea, where Eikons are powerful lethal creatures encased in a Dominant, a man or a woman capable of summoning their terrible power. This world was created by a development team that includes Kazutoyo Maehiro (Creative Director & Original Screenplay), Michael-Christopher Koji Fox (Localization Director) and more. The story follows Clive Rosfield, a young man determined to master the art of the sword, who is named Rosaria’s First Shield. He therefore has the task of protecting Joshua, his younger brother and Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events lead Clive down a dark and dangerous road to seek revenge.