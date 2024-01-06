Even though it's the middle of the night in Europe right now, the first day of the day has just begun in Japan Tokyo 2024 Fan Fest. From the Japanese stage Yoshi-P he revealed Pictomancerthe second class that will debut in FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAWNTRAIL.

This is the class used by Relmone of the protagonists of FINAL FANTASY VI. Pictomancer is a Magical DPS who will use a brush and a palette of colors to be able to exploit the powers of the enemies, but also of the places we have visited. Inside the game Krile will be the one to use this classthus allowing her to also help us in battle for the first time since the beginning of our adventures on Eorzea.

The starting level of the class will be 80 and it will be possible to obtain it in Gridania, and Yoshi-P has revealed that its exclusive missions will be truly unique. The Pictomancer will not only be able to attack enemies, but can even support allies thanks to his skills. This class will use the same equipment category as other Magic DPS.

But that's not the only news, we can finally see the characters in action Hrothgar feminine. Wuclomatdaughter of the current ruler of Tural, is a member of this race and it will be she who requests the help of the ex-Scions during the conflict that rages on her homeland. We will be able to meet her for the first time starting from January 16thwhen it will be released worldwide the patch 6.55.

Yoshi-P has also revealed the entire map of the continent that we will be able to visit, and Tuliyollal it will be a bridge between the southern region and the northern region of Tulal. Among the new areas revealed we find the futuristic metropolis of Solution Nine, which differs particularly from the more rural and green areas visited so far. This city will also serve as the main hub, and was built by a totally different civilization than Tuliyollal. The producer then showed an artwork for Heritage Foundanother mysterious area characterized by the presence of strong electrical energy, of which however there are no other details at the moment.

The developer has revealed some details about the new content Lifestyle Content which will be introduced in the expansion. It's about Cosmic Explorationthanks to which it will be possible visit different planets both alone and in company. With each update we will be able to see the results of the work carried out, and it is a truly different content from the main one.

The new 8 player raid which will debut in the expansion will have an extremely futuristic tone and is titled “The Arcadion”. In this original story we will get to know some truly unique characters, but at the moment Yoshi-P has not revealed further details about them. The producer also anticipated the theme for the new one Ultimate Raidit's about Eden and the title will be “Futures Rewritten (Ultimate)”.

The producer also released the first information regarding the new one Limited Job which will debut with the expansion updates, this is the Beastmaster. At the moment, however, there is no further information on this matter.

Speaking of the graphics updates, Yoshi-P revealed that he plans to give away a vial of Fantasia to all players so that they can modify their character and make it as they have always imagined thanks to the new features introduced. Also showed some pictures for the Dye systemwhich will allow us to change two different colors to our pieces of equipment.

We leave you now with a new series of new trailers dedicated to FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAWNTRAILreminding you that the expansion will be released over the summer on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAWNTRAIL – Pictomancer

New Areas

New Town: Solution Nine

Dungeon Crawl

Female Hrothgar

Source: SQUARE ENIX