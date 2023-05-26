













Final Fantasy XI is still active and presents its update for May 2023

The update of final fantasy XI for May includes the final chapter of The Voracious Resurgencewhere players will discover the background of a conspiracy that threatens the very existence of the world.

In addition, a recent update also implemented new challenges in “Ambuscades” and several special campaigns for May.

Here we present everything that arrives:

“The Voracious Resurgence” – The latest chapter in the saga, Chapter 11, Part 2, where the final battle draws near!

– The latest chapter in the saga, Chapter 11, Part 2, where the final battle draws near! Weapon Reinforcement “Prime” – Added a new “tier” to the most powerful weapons set.

– Added a new “tier” to the most powerful weapons set. Updates for “Ambuscade” – Changed the enemies of “Ambuscades”, for the difficulties, “Normal” and “Intense”. The Orcs and the Flies return!

– Changed the enemies of “Ambuscades”, for the difficulties, “Normal” and “Intense”. The Orcs and the Flies return! login campaign – The login campaign for May 2023 will last until June 2 at 7:00am PT/ 8am CTS. Receive points and redeem them for in-game items, with “Ageist” being the main prize.

– The login campaign for May 2023 will last until June 2 at 7:00am PT/ 8am CTS. Receive points and redeem them for in-game items, with “Ageist” being the main prize. “Adventure Gratitude” Campaign – From May 15 to July 3 at 7:00 am PT/8:00 am CTS , log in at least once a week for four weeks to receive special items as a thank you. Players can receive an “Echad” ring (first week), a “Red Crab” mount (second week), “Cipher: Kupofried” (third week), and a “Vana’clock” (fourth week).

– From May 15 to July 3 at 7:00 am PT/8:00 am CTS , log in at least once a week for four weeks to receive special items as a thank you. Players can receive an “Echad” ring (first week), a “Red Crab” mount (second week), “Cipher: Kupofried” (third week), and a “Vana’clock” (fourth week). “AMAN Trove Test Your Luck” Campaign – Until June 1 at 7:00 am PT/ 8:00 am CTS, players will receive two “silver vouchers” the first time they log in each day.

Where to play Final Fantasy XI

Final Fantasy XI has its yesterdays, but that doesn’t stop it from being an enjoyable experience. If you are interested in getting into this MMO, the best way to do it is through the Square Enix store where you can find it at a considerable discount on its Seekers Edition at only 9.99 USD, with a saving of 20 USD.

There is also a 14-day trial where you can get a good idea of ​​what the game is all about, so you can take the opportunity to experience one of the classic MMOs of the modern era of video games.

