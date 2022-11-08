With the new version of Final Fantasy 7 the characters of this classic game became more relevant, and one of them is Tifa Lockhart, so popular among the communities dedicated to fan art and cosplay.

All due to Square Enix’s effort to give this brave girl a renewed appearance. Yes, she did make a few tweaks to her appearance, some of which weren’t that convincing but on average it went well.

The outfit she wore in the original PlayStation game has had some changes in the new version, but is essentially the same. This served to highlight the more combative side of him and make him more practical at the time of battles.

We recommend: They explain why Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is exclusive to PS5.

We must not forget that Tifa is a character focused on fighting hand-to-hand against enemies and all thanks to her knowledge of martial arts; she is very good at it.

Font: Instagram.

But when she’s not fighting, Tifa prefers to run her own bar. She is someone who stands out for her independence and has come out on her own.

Perhaps that is one of the aspects that those who enjoyed the final-fantasy original and its remake.

Tifa Lockhart is very important within the history of this role-playing title, so it is not surprising that more than one cosplayer chooses her to cosplay.

Tifa Lockhart in a combative and attractive cosplay

Tifa Lockhart cosplay from Final Fantasy 7 Remake what we share now is a contribution by cosplayer Gilda (@ladyloki_cos).

What is striking from the beginning is that she respected the long black hair of this fighter, and in one of the photos her characteristic earrings can be seen.

The equipment she wears is similar to how she appears in the Square Enix video game, such as the shirt, skirt, and gloves.

Font: Instagram.

The latter are black in color and leave the tips of the fingers exposed. The costume that this cosplayer is wearing still features the additional straps and other elements.

Font: Instagram.

Gilda decided to show her interpretation of Tifa outdoors and the photos are of good quality. Perhaps a more industrial environment would have been a better setting to highlight it. But it’s still a passable recreation of this popular character.

In addition to Final Fantasy 7 we have more video game information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.