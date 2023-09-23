In a recent interview Naoki Hamaguchidirector of Final Fantasy VII Rebirthrevealed that the game’s map will be a faithful reproduction of the one seen in the original 1997 title.

The second chapter of this ambitious remake project will be released in February next year and Square Enix has already kicked off the marketing campaign, including the first official images, trailers and various information on the aforementioned title.

the manufacturer Yoshinori Kitase and the aforementioned director Naoki Hamaguchi spoke about the team’s desire to create a worthy second chapter.

Specifically Naoki Hamaguchi, when asked what role he will have game map in gameplay, he responded the following:

What we did was take the map from the original Final Fantasy VII and recreate it in one-to-one scale. So all the dungeons, all the cities, everything in that world is now included in the same space. A seamless map.

The director continued by saying that the game map can be explored freely from the start. Some areas, of course, will only be accessible with some specific skills but the thing that will push the player to visit again some areas already explored:

The player will be able to go basically anywhere from the start, do anything in any order, and will be free to tackle it in any order you like. […] As the story progresses and you acquire new skills to access different areas, the game world will become more and more spacious until eventually everything is freely explorable. Obviously it will be possible to return to previously explored areas and it will be possible to find new missions and new content that has appeared due to the progression of the story.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is scheduled for release on February 29, 2024 exclusively on PlayStation 5. The title will be available in three editions, viz Standard Editionwhich will cost 79.99 euros, the Deluxe Editionwhich will cost 109.99 euros, and the Collector’s Editionwhich will cost 379.99 euros.

If you have not yet had the opportunity to play the first part of the remake of the seventh iconic chapter of the franchise, we invite you to read our review of Final Fantasy VII Remake.