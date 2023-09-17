













That’s something that one media outlet noticed from the game’s new trailer, which Sony shared in the most recent State of Play broadcast.

There appears a mention about the exclusivity of this new adventure that is based on the original FFVII which came out on PlayStation on January 31, 1997.

The note that accompanies the video of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth says ‘not available in other formats until at least May 29, 2024’. We must remember that the game will go on sale on February 29 of next year, so it is just three months of exclusivity.

What platforms will the game come to? Most likely, one of them is the PC. It is possible that the same thing happens as with Final Fantasy VII Remakewhich came out in April 2020 on PS4.

Fountain: Square Enix.

FFVII Remake Intergrade for PS5 it came out on June 10, 2021; On December 16 of the same year, the adaptation for PC was released.

Based on the above, one might think that the mention of the video surely anticipates the launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on computers.

But what about Xbox consoles? In that sense we must say that remake has not yet reached these systems. But that does not mean what will happen in the future.

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, suggested in an interview that both Final Fantasy VII Rebirth as FFVII Remake They will reach Microsoft platforms.

However, on that occasion he did not comment anything about when this could happen. At the end of the day, Square Enix has the last word.

The company decides which systems its games are available on. Maybe after the departure of FFVII Rebirth there is more information.

Apart from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

