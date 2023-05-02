SQUARE ENIX announced that the total sales of FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTERsplit between the version pc And smartphones already available for some time and that for recently launched consoles, have already exceeded two million.

FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTERnow also available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, includes the first six chapters of the saga, remastered and optimized for next generation consoles with new features such as the possibility to choose between different fonts, original or rearranged soundtrack, possibility to disable random encounters and speed up the game. Digital versions of all six games can be purchased individually or as part of a bundle FINAL FANTASY I-VI BUNDLES available on the PlayStation Store or the Nintendo eShop.

