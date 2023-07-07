The next remake of Square Enix of final fantasy hasn’t been the best kept secret, as rumors have been circulating for a few months that the magical final fantasy ix will be the next game in the series to receive the remake by the Japanese developer.

Gaming journalist and whistleblower Jeff Grubb has reiterated claims that final fantasy ix Remake is in active development, although he said that the remake of final fantasy ix cannot be compared in scale with Final Fantasy VII: Remakeand that a better analogy would be the difference between Final Fantasy VII: Crisis Core and Final Fantasy VII: Remake.

Grubb went on to say that it will use the ATB turn-based battle system and that the classic gameplay won’t change drastically, but it will still feel good and it won’t be a simple HD remaster.

final fantasy ix is considered by many to be one of the hidden treasures of the most iconic role-playing game series in Square Enix. Originally released in the year 2000, this title combines an engaging narrative with memorable characters and a captivating fantasy world. Set in the kingdom of Gaia, it follows the story of Zidane, a thief with a noble heart, and his group of companions as they embark on an adventure filled with magic, conspiracies, and emotional discoveries. final fantasy ix stands out for its distinctive visual style, its enchanting soundtrack, and its balance between emotional moments and hints of humor. With its captivating story and classic gameplay, this title continues to be loved by fans of the series and has left an indelible mark on gaming history.

Via: Reddit