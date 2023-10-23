nymphahri strikes again: the talented Italian model has dedicated a new cosplay to Tifathe iconic character from Final Fantasy 7 Remake, portraying her however in a new version, wearing a magnificent kimono.

After the strong and determined Tifa cosplay, we find nymphahri in a robe substantially sweeter and more traditional which will not fail to win over its many fans this time too.

As we know, we will find Tifa again in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth campaign, who seems to have helped Square Enix rediscover the spirit of the series but we still don’t know how much she will dare on the narrative front.