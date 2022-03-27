Final Fantasy 7 Remake it’s a great game visually, but modders aim even higher. “Alezein” has indeed published a package of HD texture for the section of the slums of Sector 7. The textures were created using an AI, which improved the quality and resolution.

You can see two different comparisons in the images below. The package download can be done here: the compressed package weighs 4.6 GB, but once unzipped it reaches 8 GB.

The creator of the mod said that he is now focusing on improving the textures of sector 5 and sector 6 of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. In the future, therefore, it will be possible to further improve Square Enix’s game.

Still talking about mods, Jessie is playable with a new mod on PC. Of course, the first nude mod for Tifa is available. But for those looking for something more useful, here is the mod that makes Red XIII playable.