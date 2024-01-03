Tifa is undoubtedly one of the most iconic female characters in the Final Fantasy saga and, in general, one of the best known in video games. We will also see her protagonist again in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth within a few weeks and to while away the wait we offer you the wonderful Tifa cosplay realized by banrcosplay taking inspiration from the remake.

Tifa really doesn't need much introduction. She is a childhood friend of Cloud, the protagonist of Final Fantasy 7, she is a central character in the story, as well as an expert fighter who knocks out opponents using martial arts.