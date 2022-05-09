Do you remember the media uproar unleashed when an online meeting of the Italian Senate was interrupted by a porn video by Final Fantasy 7? Well the cosplayer nymphahri he decided to joke about it, creating a Tifa cosplay as a “senator”, with the photos below taken in front of Palazzo Montecitorio and Palazzo Chigi in Rome.

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, in January an online conference of the Italian Senate was interrupted by a video of a Final Fantasy 7 porn parody starring Tifa. All the fault of the organization of the meeting, which had made public the ID and password to participate on Zoom. The episode obviously aroused a lot of irony on the web and gave birth to several memes, including one fanart made by shaman240 which portrays the heroine of Final Fantasy 7 as a member of the Italian Senate.

The Italian cosplayer took inspiration from this image for her idea, that is to play the role of a “senator” Tifa, complete with a formal suit, in front of Palazzo Montecitorio and Chigi. The disguise apparently was successful, so much so that the cosplayer claims she was mistaken by passers-by for a true Italian politics.

“Did we go in front of the Italian Senate for these photos? Yup“, says the cosplayer (the photos were actually taken in front of Palazzo Montecitorio and Chigi, at least those included in the gallery above, ed).”Did people believe I was really a politician doing a photo shoot? Again, yes.”

If you are looking for other cosplay, we suggest the one from The Lady of Genshin Impact by Chocokasa and that of Raphatalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero by vahnilly.

What do you think of the cosplay of Tifa from nymphahri’s Italian politics? Let us know in the comments.