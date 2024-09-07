Corden says that “the whole series is on the cards,” including Final Fantasy 16, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Rebirth and the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection which includes re-releases of the first six games. In his opinion, they won’t all be released at once, with Square Enix instead staggering the releases, starting first with Final Fantasy 16 and the Pixel Remaster compilation, followed by the two remakes of Final Fantasy 7.

According to the latest tip from Windows Central journalist Jez Corden, Square Enix could announce the Xbox versions of one or more games of the Final Fantasy series during the Microsoft event scheduled for the Tokyo Game Show September 26th.

For Corden, Final Fantasy 16 and the Pixel Remaster collection will be the first to arrive

“I think there will be some announcements related to Final Fantasy. I heard that the whole series is scheduledincluding Final Fantasy 7, 16, and the Pixel Remaster,” Corden said in the latest episode of the Xbox Two podcast.

Clive Rosfield, the protagonist of Final Fantasy 16

“A lot of people are wondering if Sony has locked up Final Fantasy 7 exclusivity forever. I’ve heard that’s not the case and that the Final Fantasy 7 remakes will eventually come to Xbox, I don’t know when and I don’t know if it will be in the first wave. What I expect is that the Pixel Remaster will probably come first and maybe Final Fantasy 16. I think for Square Enix at this point Final Fantasy 16 is more relevant than Final Fantasy 7 Remake.”

As usual, we recommend taking these rumors with a pinch of salt, while waiting to discover the truth in a few weeks at the Xbox event at the Tokyo Games Show scheduled for 12:00 Italian time on September 26. New games will be revealed for the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalogs for the occasion.