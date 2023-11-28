Filippo Turetta’s spontaneous declarations before the investigating judge and his tears: in the end he made use of the right not to respond

The interrogation by the investigating judge continued for about 30 minutes, however Filippo Turetta. His lawyer, Angelo Caruso, who had just left the prison in Verona, explained what the 22-year-old did and above all his spontaneous statements.

The investigators are currently carrying out all the relevant investigations into the sad and heartbreaking crime of Giulia Cecchettin.

Her ex-boyfriend was found guilty of the crime after a week of arrest in Germany transferred in Italy. Now he finds himself locked up in the prison in Verona, it is precisely here that the meeting was held first interrogation.

The investigating judge Benedetta Vitoli she arrived on site around 10am and that’s when the interrogation began. From what his lawyer said, Filippo has confirmed the confession made to the German police.

Furthermore, shortly thereafter he began to cry and in the end he made use of the faculty of do not answer. In fact, the interview with the investigating judge ended about 30 minutes later, around 10.30. The 22-year-old said in his statement: “I ended Giulia’s life and then wandered for days!”

The crime of which Filippo Turetta is accused

Filippo and Giulia went out together on the evening of November 11th. Their story ended in August this year, but from the story of some of the girl’s family, he hasn’t never accepted his decision.

Together they walked around the shops and then stopped to eat at a restaurant fast food. According to a witness’s account, the crime began around 11pm.

Filippo, during an argument, the ex started to hit her first in a car park near the house. Subsequently in the industrial area of ​​Fossò, where the factory camera recorded everything in one video.

That same night the young man, himself set free of his body, near Lake Barcis. From here his escape begins, which ends on the evening of Saturday 18 November, near the city of Leipzig, in Germany. Now he finds himself locked up in the Verona prison.