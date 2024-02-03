Filippo Turetta's new life in prison, he has not yet resumed his studies to obtain his degree

Yesterday, the ceremony was held for the awarding of a posthumous degree to Giulia Cecchettin and for Filippo Turetta Another day like any other passed in the Montorio prison. From what they say she has not yet resumed her studies.

The 22-year-old boy has been locked up since he was extradited from Germanywhere they stopped him. Right here initially had confessed the crime and also admitted that he tried to take his own life.

Giulia Cecchettin had yesterday contribution for his posthumous degree, in Biomedical Engineering. The 22-year-old also attended the same address as him, but he was not yet ready to defend his thesis, because he was missing several exams.

After his arrest, he initially said he was ready to start study, to get his degree. But still today none have arrived at the University of Padua request for its beginning.

From what they say, Filippo is no longer in the department Infirmary. They transferred him to the ordinary ward and he spends his days reading books and also receives some visits from his parents.

Life in Filippo Turetta's prison

Unlike before, he can no longer play the play station at the moment, which he has done a lot discuss. This is because he was available to the inmates who were in the infirmary and he is no longer there.

Now he is no longer with the other inmate who was supposed to keep him under control, but he has changed cellmate. He spends his days at the library reading books, he will probably start studying again when he gets his final sentence.

This is because every inmate, when he knows the years he will have to spend in prison, tends to also think about the future and to keep his days busy. In order to get to the degree, Filippo still has to take more 3 exams.

From what “Radio Carcere” states, the parents Nicholas and Elizabeth they never left him alone. They say they visit him very often. The guards, however, chose to silence as a matter of privacy about the 22-year-old's life.