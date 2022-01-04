Meteorologist and NOS weather forecaster Gerrit Hiemstra has won the Machiavelli Prize. That prize is awarded annually for a ‘remarkable achievement’ in the field of public communication. The jury of the Machiavelli Foundation honors Hiemstra because he “provides insight into climate change in an appealing way for a wide audience”. Last year, Marion Koopmans and Diederik Gommers won because of their media appearances in the corona pandemic.

Now that honor has been awarded to Hiemstra, because he according to the jury has grown as a ‘figurehead of the climate movement’. “He explains, he explains and he contradicts where necessary. Everything in understandable language, based on science.” The jury commends the weatherman for his role in the public debate, as “he crosses swords with climate skeptics from home and abroad”. He then proceeds in discussions “calmly, with a lot of patience, but also with passion.”

Three years ago, Hiemstra it via Twitter at loggerheads with Forum for Democracy leader Thierry Baudet. Hiemstra responded to a climate skeptical speech by Baudet, in which he stated, among other things, that CO₂ is good for plants and that there are no extreme weather conditions. The weatherman called Baudet’s plea “nonsense”, after which the FVD leader argued for Hiemstra’s dismissal. Afterwards, Baudet deleted that tweet. Hiemstra is more often involved in the debate with experts and skeptics via the platform. He also regularly debates about it in various rooms.

Patience

Hiemstra put in two years ago NRC how he discusses with climate skeptics. First of all, he sees the climate debate as “not black and white”. “It is not the case that there are a lot of opponents and proponents who balance each other out. In my experience, the number of climate skeptics who think it is all nonsense is not that large.”

In debates with skeptics, he mainly tries to underline the benefits of climate-friendly changes. For example, according to Hiemstra, electric driving is not only good for the climate, but also less prone to breakdowns.

He also regularly invites people who disagree with him through social media for a conversation. Furthermore, the key to a balanced climate discussion is patience, says Hiemstra. “I’m not going to give a speech at a family dinner like: now our lives have to be completely different. People decide that for themselves.”