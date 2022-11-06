Four US states –Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania– harbor the only chance of redemption for the Democratic Party in Tuesday’s elections, which is to retain control of the Senate. If the message is fulfilled that what is at stake at the polls is, in fact, democracy itself, Philadelphia is once again at the center of history.

There where Rocky climbed the steps to come back in the final fight and the founding fathers endorsed the Constitution, Barack Obama and Joe Biden were on Saturday, giving everything in their final argument to convince those already convinced that each one of them has to lead at least five known to vote. And nowhere is your neighbor more likely to be found on the street than in the big cities, where Democrats have their stronghold and whose votes count as much as rural ones in the Senate battle. Proof, on the other hand, that the barons of the party give up the lower house.

“If the Democrats vote, the Democrats win!” New York Governor Kathy Hochul encourages at the rallies, whom Biden accompanied yesterday in Yonkers, half an hour from the Big Apple. The day before, she was supported in Brooklyn by former President Bill Clinton and, two days earlier, by his wife, Hillary Clinton, along with Vice President Kamala Harris. Everyone has their strategy. Hillary reminds them that they cannot take current rights for granted. Just think of abortion, which the Supreme Court struck down last June. If she had gotten a handful more votes in Pennsylvania in 2016, Donald Trump would not have appointed three of the nine ultra-conservative justices who sit on that court, and abortion would still be legal across the country. “Voting matters,” she insists. And to remember who she will touch next, according to the clues given by Judge Clarence Thomas in the abortion sentence, the governor of New York visited the historic Stonewall bar in New York’s West Village on Saturday. There she began the fight for the rights of homosexuals and transsexuals in 1969, after a police raid that ended in a pitched battle. At the time, ‘masquerading’ as someone of the opposite sex was a crime even in New York.

“This is serious!” Bill Clinton yelled on Saturday with a bang on the podium. No other county in the country has more Democratic density than New York and, even so, the polls do not give the governor the 35% she needs in the city to compensate for the pull of her rival, Lee Zeldin, in the rural zones. “I’m frustrated!” confessed the former president, “and I’m too old to be frustrated! I am not running for anything, except for the future of my grandchildren », he added.

Obama the star



The trade unionists who gave life to the Brooklyn Studios premises listened to him. On an unexpectedly warm weekend in November, only the press and the pawns of the Democratic Party to mobilize the vote crowded around to listen to him. Two hours away, Barack Obama recalled the consequences for his presidency of losing both chambers in the mid-term elections that followed the mortgage crisis in 2008. “It was visceral, people did not go out to vote in the places that they mattered Perhaps they believe that the legislative elections do not matter and I can assure you that they matter a lot. I don’t usually look back, but sometimes I think about what would have been. Imagine if we could have passed immigration reform in 2011 or gun control legislation. How many deaths would have been prevented!

The list of achievements is told by Biden, from reducing the price of medicines to canceling part of the student debt, without forgetting the infrastructure plan, the lowest level of unemployment in more than half a century or the first major law on control of weapons in almost 30 years. “If you vote, it can do much more, but it depends on you,” warned Obama, the star of the party, who was able to fit 7,000 people into the Philadelphia pavilion.

Biden has been limited in his first two years by the Solomonic division of the Senate in equal parts, which was only broken by the unity of the party and the tie-breaking vote of the vice president. His dream was to retain those seats and put John Fetterman in the one vacated by Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Tomey. That summer dream seemed possible in August, but inflation continued to surge, power bills skyrocketed and the Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates to the highest levels in more than two decades.

The price of mortgages is already above 7%. In a matter of two months, the advantage that the Democratic candidates of the four key states had has remained in a technical tie, in the best of cases, as has also happened with a dozen seats in the Lower House and even in the governments of states like Michigan, where the governor appoints the secretary of state, who is in charge of elections. More than 345 deniers who still do not accept that a Biden victory over Trump would be in charge of the next election.

Low involvement

Yes, midterm elections matter, even though turnout traditionally drops 16.4%, according to Inside Elections, but this year “the truth is on the ballot!” Obama harangued. “And facts, and logic, and reason, and basic decency, democracy itself is on the ballot! We play a lot!” At home, his wife is the most pessimistic. When Michelle reads the newspapers and gets demoralized, Barack cheers her up. “Honey, everything is going to be fine, you’ll see,” she said. “And I really do, but only if you go out and vote.”