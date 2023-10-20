The director of a school where two teenagers study in the town of Rafael Castillo, Argentina, cited the parents of the two students to seek a solution to the conflict that arises between them. However, instead of an outlet for the differences between the girls A tragedy occurred: the father of one of them killed the uncle of the other.

According to the newspaper The nation, The two families accepted the invitation of the rector of the educational institution, but the objective of the father of one of the girls was different than for the girls to settle their differences. The man shot and killed the uncle of his daughter’s companion at the door of Secondary School No. 1, located at 2175 Beazley Street, in the La Matanza district.

The aforementioned media revealed that the murderer would have confused the victim with his brother, the father of his daughter’s rival and whom he would have decided to kill.

They are both very similar, my children, and they got confused. He already came prepared, he was going to kill my other son anyway.

The father of one of the girls pulled out a firearm when he saw who he thought was the father of the other teenager, Since they are very similar, he shot him twice in the chest and ran away.

The aforementioned media explained that the victim, who was identified as Andrés Ariel Acuña, was inside a car with the aunt of one of the students in conflict when, suddenly, the father of the other student approached and began to insult the girl. niece of the victim.

Acuña got out of the car and began to argue with the aggressor, who shot him twice at close range and fled.

The aggressor was identified as Oscar Marcelo Ferreyra, 38, who has a criminal record for crimes committed in La Matanza. At this time he was still a fugitive.

They have judicial records

Sources consulted by the aforementioned media revealed that the brother of the deceased, who is the father of one of the teenagers in conflict and perhaps was the true target of the attack, was identified as Jesús Acuña. This man also registers three criminal cases, two for robbery and one for illegal possession of a weapon, all in the Morón Judicial Department and who would have regained his freedom in recent days.

“As soon as he saw my son, he shot him twice in the chest and killed him, just like that,” said Miguel Acuña, the victim’s father.

“My children are both very similar, and they got confused. He already came prepared, I was going to kill my other son anyway.”added the father of the murdered man.

A prosecutor from the La Matanza Homicide Thematic Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) began the investigation of the events.

