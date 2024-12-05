The summer of 2025 will witness the birth of the new tournament organized by FIFA and will bring the current season to a close. It is about the Club World Cupa competition in which 32 teams from all over the planet will face each other in a kind of World Cup with clubs instead of national teams.

The two teams that will represent Spanish football in the World Cup will be real Madridas champion of the Champions League in 2022 and 2024, and the Atlético de Madridclassified thanks to its coefficient in the UEFA ranking.

The old Club World Cup has been replaced by the Intercontinental Cupwith the white team already classified for the grand final on December 18. While the name has been transferred to the new tournament.

What is the new format like?

The 32 teams qualified for the Club World Cup will be divided into eight groups of four, chosen by draw. Each one will play three games in this phase, one against each of the teams that make up their group. The top two finishers in each group will advance to the round of 16.









Subsequently, the 16 teams classified for the round of 16 compete in the knockout phase, in which they will compete in a single match to advance to the quarterfinals, the semifinals and the grand final.

group stage : The 32 teams, divided into eight groups, play three matches, one against each of the clubs in their group. The best two in each group advance to the round of 16.

Qualifiers : The 16 teams classified for the round of 16 compete in a single match to advance to the round, quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

End: The two teams will compete in the Club World Cup in the grand final on July 13, 2025.

What teams are playing in this edition?

The 32 teams qualified They come from the six confederations that bring together all the clubs in the world. The established distribution, which takes into account both the champions of their respective continental competitions and the teams with the best ranking or that have achieved classification, is as follows:

Africa: Al Ahly (Egypt), Wydad (Morocco), ES Tunis (Tunisia) and Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa).

Asia: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia), Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) and Al Ain (United Arab Emirates) and Ulsan HD FC (South Korea).

Europe: Chelsea (England), real Madrid (Spain), Manchester City (England), Bayern Munich (Germany), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Inter Milan (Italy), Porto (Portugal), Benfica (Portugal), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Juventus (Italy) ), Atlético de Madrid (Spain) and Salzburg (Austria).

North America, Central America and the Caribbean: Monterrey (Mexico), Seattle Sounders (United States), Club León (Mexico) and Pachuca (Mexico).

Oceania: Auckland City (New Zealand).

South America: Palmeiras (Brazil), Flamengo (Brazil), Fluminense (Brazil), Botafogo (Brazil), River Plate (Argentina) and Boca Juniors (Argentina).

Host country: Inter Miami (United States).

When are the Club World Cup matches?

The Club World Cup will be held in the United States of June 15with the opening match at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in which Leo Messi’s Inter Miami will be the home team due to its status as host, July 13 2025, the date chosen for the grand final.

Schedule and where to watch the FIFA Club World Cup Draw

The 2025 Club World Cup draw takes place this Thursday December 5 in Miami starting at 7:00 p.m.. In it, the 32 teams will be distributed among the eight groups that make up the first phase of the tournament.