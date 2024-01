Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

FIFA has approved our international list of football, beach and futsal referees for the year 2024, which includes 24 football, futsal and beach soccer referees, in addition to seven video assistant referees.

The international list for 2024 included: Muhammad Abdullah Hassan, Omar Muhammad Al Ali, Adel Ali Al Naqbi, Ahmed Issa Darwish, Yahya Ali Al Mulla, Sultan Muhammad Saleh, Kholoud Khadoum Al Zaabi, Muhammad Abdullah Al Harmoudi, “the rulers of the arena.”

And Mohammed Ahmed Youssef, Hassan Mohammed Al-Mahri, Jassim Abdullah Al Ali, Ahmed Saeed Al-Rashidi, Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, Sabt Obaid Surur, Amal Jamal Nasser, Saeed Rashid Al-Marzouqi, Yasser Sabeel Al-Morshedi, Mohammed Hussein Al-Mazmi, “assistant referees.”

And Muhammad Abdullah Hassan, Adel Ali Al-Naqbi, Omar Muhammad Al Ali, Muhammad Obaid Khadem, Saqr Hamdan Al-Zaabi, Issa Khalifa Al-Hajri, Ahmed Saeed Al-Naqbi, “the rulers of video technology.”

The list also included Fahd Badr Al Hosani, Ahmed Abdullah Al Ghais, Najat Hassan Al Balushi, Yasser Khalfan Al Zaabi (futsal), Ibrahim Yousef Al Raisi, and Nawaf Ahmed Hassan (beach soccer).