Electronic Arts announced that FIFA 23 was the protagonist of a record launchwhich led to a increase in sales and players also active compared to FIFA 22, which had already shown truly impressive numbers.

We had already seen how the game was the protagonist of the best launch ever for the series, as regards the registered players, which were more than 10 million, but EA has also remarked how the sales have been higher than the previous chapter.

According to what is reported by the publisher in the financial results, the sales of FIFA 23 are 10% higher than those of FIFA 22.

Based on the results recorded in the first four weeks of availability on the market, active players on FIFA Ultimate Team have grown, and this is a detail of no secondary importance, considering how the economy of the game is largely based on this modality. FUT players have increased by 6% in FIFA 23 compared to the previous chapter, thus marking a positive trend also in this aspect.

These numbers are likely to grow in the near future as well, considering that in these days we are approaching the launch of the mode World Cupof which today we saw the trailer with the official release date, set for November 9, 2022. Being in all respects the official football game of the new World Football Championships, it is not difficult to think that FIFA 23 could receive a further boost from this opportunity.

On the other hand, the EA simulation continues to be among the best-selling games ever, especially in Europe but also in the rest of the world, waiting to understand what could happen next with the name change and the forfeiture of the official FIFA license.