EA Sports have confirmed Manchester City’s Erling Haaland as the 12th man on their FIFA 23 Team of the Year (TOTY). Haaland takes the final spot in the TOTY 2023 squad, voted for by gamers who were able to vote for the latest addition to the team of the year. Fans voted through FIFA Ultimate Team, where Haaland received 60% of the vote, surpassing Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde and Manchester City teammate João Cancelo. In 2022, Haaland’s statistics have been strong: 37 goals in 32 games, 120 shots and 34 chances created. Haaland started his career at Manchester City with a bang, breaking the record for goals in his first Premier League appearances and also becoming the first player to score in his first four away appearances. Haaland’s TOTY item will be available in FUT starting today, Friday January 27th.