Stadia will also enter the tests, which have not yet set a start date for them.

FIFA 22 is, without a doubt, one of the best-selling video games in recent months. Since its launch, each new installment of EA Sports It is a commercial success, so there are many users who are affected by the changes that those responsible for the game carry out, and there will be more now with its inclusion in PS Plus in May.

Perhaps that is why it seemed like a good time for Electronic Arts to announce that will start testing crossplay on different platforms. As we read in Web page EA official, they say that in the near future tests will begin so that users from different platforms can play with each other, although no date confirmed yet.

It will not be implemented in FUT at the momentWhat we do know are the platforms, and there are surprises here, since at the moment the chosen ones are only PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Stadia, leaving out the previous generation consoles and the PC. The option will appear in the main menu of FIFA 22 and will let users decide whether or not to use it.

Now, what about modes? To say that EA is not clear about its implementation in FUT, so it will only start testing in Online Seasons and Online Friendlies, where a user from one platform can play with another from another. They assure that they only carry out the tests in these modes to prevent problems from multiplying in the first instance, but it is not a definitive decision.

Therefore, in the absence of knowing the specific date on which these tests will begin, it is always good news that players from different platforms can enjoy playing with people who have another console. As we said at the beginning, it will be something that will affect many usersas FIFA 22 is one of the best-selling games of all of 2021.

