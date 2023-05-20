He Morelia International Film Festival (FICM) has begun its long-awaited announcement for the Official Selection of its 21st editionwhich will take place from October 20 to 29.

Mexican directors and directors have the opportunity to enroll its impressive documentary and fiction short and feature filmsfrom May 19 to July 7, 2023.

This call includes the competitive sections of Mexican Short Film (Animation, Documentary, Fiction), Documentary Feature Film and Fiction Feature Film, as well as the Michoacán Section and the Michoacán Short Film Script Contest.

The solid alliance that has prevailed between Critics’ Week and FICM since 2003 continues to bear fruit. As a result, a selection of Mexican short films from the #FICM2023 Official Selection will be presented at a special screening of the Critics’ Week of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

Official recognition of FICM by the United States Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gives participating filmmakers immense potential. The winning short films in the Animation, Documentary and Fiction categories, as well as the winner of the Mexican Documentary Feature Film Section, will have the opportunity to be automatically considered for a nomination for the coveted Oscar® Award.

To register their works, those interested must complete the form available at moreliafilmfest.com and send a copy of your work according to the indications provided in the form before Friday, July 7, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

The results of this call will be announced on the festival’s official website on Friday, August 25, 2023. generating great expectations in the Mexican film community and around the world.

FICM is ready to dazzle again with an edition full of talent and creativity! Mexican filmmakers have the opportunity to be part of this internationally renowned event and prove their worth in the film industry. Sign up now and leave your mark at FICM 2023!