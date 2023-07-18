The whole range Fiat now it is hybrid. After 500 And Panda hybrid comes the new one Hybrid typewith the brand new engine 130bhp 1.5-litre FireFly and 48 V technology, already used on the 500X Hybrid and on Jeep Renegade And Compass. Tipo Hybrid is available in the trim level Special Series (RED).

Fiat Tipo Hybrid, characteristics

The hybrid Fiat Tipo features a new generation engine fire flya 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol capable of delivering up to 130hp with a torque of 240 Nm, and the 48 Volt and 15 kW e-motorhoused in the new automatic gearbox 7-speed dual clutch.

New Fiat Hybrid automatic gearbox

Advanced hybrid technology enables a silent start And 100% electricand thee-motor it improves the efficiency and dynamics of the vehicle, also allowing you to travel with the internal combustion engine off. The petrol engine, thanks to the electric one, can remain idle up to 47% of the time.

On the road, the hybrid Fiat Tipo can also continue in all-electric mode, compatibly with power requirements and battery charge (e-launch). Furthermore, it is possible to use only the electric power supply for the function e-creepinguseful for making short and repeated forward movements without pressing on the accelerator, such as in a queue (e-queuing).

The electric motor is housed in the automatic gearbox

Even parking operations can be carried out in 100% electric mode, both in first and reverse (e-parking). Plus, hybrid power recover energy is in the process of braking than deceleration.

Fiat Tipo Hybrid consumption

The consumption of the new Fiat Tipo is comparable to a diesel, in WLTP cycle: 4.7 l/100km against i 5.0L/100km of the motorisation diesel 1.6 of Tipo. Emissions drop by up to 11% (WLTP cycle).

Fiat Tipo Hybrid equipment

The hybrid Fiat Tipo Hybrid is available in two versions: Type and Cross, both with both hatchback and station wagon body styles. The Cross version also offers a special series called Garminwhile the Standard Type can also be purchased in the set-up Red.

Fiat Tipo Hybrid RED rear view

In addition to the Hybrid version, the Tipo range also includes a unit diesel 1.6 MultiJet 130 HP with six-speed manual gearbox.

Fiat Tipo prices, how much does it cost?

Prices for the Tipo vary between 25,200 euros and 30,600 euros for the diesel versions, while for the hybrid versions it is necessary to add 1,600 euros at the price of the corresponding diesel.

Fiat Tipo Cross Garmin special series

The Garmin special variant is available for both diesel and hybrid versions, while the Red trim is exclusive to the hybrid versionswith prices of 31,200 euros and 32,700 euros for the five-door and the station wagon, respectively.

Price type 2023

👉 Type 1.6 Mjt 130hp S&S diesel: €25,200

👉 Type 1.5 T4 130hp Hybrid DCT mild hybrid: € 26,800

👉 Type 1.6 Mjt 130hp S&S Garmin diesel: €28,100

👉 Type 1.5 T4 130hp Hybrid DCT Garmin mild hybrid: € 29,700

👉 Type 1.5 T4 130hp Hybrid DCT Red 1.469 mild hybrid: € 31.200

👉 Type SW 1.6 Mjt 130hp S&S diesel: €26,700

👉 Type SW 1.5 T4 130hp Hybrid DCT mild hybrid: € 28,300

👉 Type SW 1.6 Mjt 130cv S&S Garmin diesel: €29,600

👉 Type SW 1.5 T4 130hp Hybrid DCT Garmin mild hybrid: € 31,200

👉 Type SW 1.6 Mjt 130hp S&S Cross 1.598 diesel 130/96 4.7 € 32.100

👉 Type SW 1.5 T4 130hp Hybrid DCT Red mild hybrid: € 32,700

👉 Type SW 1.5 T4 130hp Hybrid DCT Cross mild hybrid: € 33,700

👉 Type Cross 1.6 Mjt 130hp S&S diesel: €30,600

👉 Type Cross 1.5 T4 130hp Hybrid DCT Cross mild hybrid: € 32,200

Fiat Tipo Hybrid test video

Fiat Tipo Hybrid test video

