Brazil is very important for Fiat: a huge market, where its cars have historically performed well in terms of registrations and value for money. Now for the model Mobithe second best-selling after Strada, a technical and aesthetic update has arrived.

For the Model Year 2023 Mobi got stability control, traction control and starting assist on all versions. The ESC system is offered as an option in the Like and Trekking versions. All trim levels are equipped, as standard, with the air conditioning system, power steering, front electric windows and locks, tire pressure sensor, dual airbags and ABS brakes with EBD. Elements such as electric mirrors, anti-theft alarm, multifunctional steering wheel with height adjustment and alloy wheels can be added as an option, as well as the UConnect multimedia system.

Fuel consumption is another strong point of Fiat on the Brazilian market. The Fire engine received technological changes in 2022 to further improve its efficiency. It can reach up to 15 km per liter with petrol fuel. Mobi also has the largest fuel tank in the segment at 47 liters.

With five color variants, one of which is the brand new Gray Strato (exclusive to the Trekking version), the Mobi version 2023 presents new graphics on the hood, sides and rear stickers, thus updating her look. She also new the longitudinal bars of the roof. Other stylish details come from other elements such as the two-tone roof, dark hubcaps, door handles in body color and fabrics with orange stitching. The car costs from Real 61,990, which is equivalent to about 12,000 euros at the exchange rate.

In Brazil there are currently three Fiat cars in the absolute top ten of registered vehicles. Strada is in first place, followed by Mobi. Fiat Toro, on the other hand, is in eighth place according to the latest data for March.