Come on Italy, whoever occupies the post of treasurer will have to manage 90 million in debt

There Berlusconi family is ready to armor the coffers of Come on Italy: the blue party is preparing to change its man of accounts, he said treasurer. According to what is written byAdnkronos surprisingly, the “replacement of the national administrator’s commissioner” also appeared on the agenda of the Presidential Committee convened tomorrow afternoon at the national headquarters in via In Lucina, a position currently held by the former Italian senator and Fininvest manager, Alfred Messina. The new manager will therefore have to deal with the more than 90 million debts of the blue party.

