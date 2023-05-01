Mexico City.- The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX) arrested a man identified as David N, after he was accused of raping two women in 2008. According to the authorities, David N would have committed the crime of rape against both women, through death threats and physical violence.

After carrying out intelligence, cabinet and field work, the Investigative Police (PDI) detectives managed to locate the individual in the streets of the Tlalpan mayor’s office. David N was arrested in compliance with an arrest warrant and transferred to the Oriente Male Preventive Prison, where he was placed at the disposal of the judicial authority.

The FGJCDMX has reiterated its commitment to care for victims with a gender perspective, a differential and specialized approach. Likewise, he has highlighted his interest in guaranteeing a new way of investigating crimes, with special emphasis on justice for women.

It should be noted that this arrest is a sign of the commitment of the FGJCDMX in the fight against gender violence and respect for women’s human rights. The authority has called on citizens to denounce any act of violence against women, with the aim of eradicating this type of crime in the city.