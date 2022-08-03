CDMX.- The Public Ministry of the Territorial Investigation Prosecutor’s Office in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, launched the investigation for the alleged crime of culpable homicidebehind the discovery of the lifeless body of an Auxiliary Police officer of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), in the basement of a building located in the Del Valle neighborhood.

The woman was found with injuries caused by firearm shots in the building where he worked as a security guard.

Investigative Police (PDI) personnel are at the scene collecting all kinds of evidence that may be valuable to clarify the case. Video recordings from nearby establishments are being analyzed as part of the investigation.

Some of the lines of investigation suggest that the woman could have shot herself, since she was found dead next to her charge weapon.

We recommend you read:

However, it has been officially reported that homicide is not ruled out.