Achieving the championship scale for the Eredivisie was celebrated on Sunday evening at various places in Rotterdam. The streets were filled with throngs of fans celebrating the club’s first championship since 2017. The police made more than 100 arrests.

Most arrests were made for vandalism and assaulting police officers, including with smoking pots. In these violations on the Coolsingel, the Mobile Unit had to come into action and a water cannon was also deployed. Other places in the city did not need such heavy means.

Inauguration

In most other places in the city, the atmosphere remained pleasant, although it was very busy in many places. The municipality of Rotterdam asked fans to leave the Coolsingel around 10 p.m. so that construction work could begin for the inauguration. It will take place on Monday from 12 noon, spectators can try to get a spot from 9 a.m. The players and trainer Arne Slot will show themselves from the balcony of the City Hall.

Feyenoord defeated Go Ahead Eagles 3-0 in their own Kuip on Sunday. It was the sixteenth time that the team from Rotterdam took the national title. Tens of thousands of supporters are expected at the inauguration. As with the championship game, the police will also deploy hundreds of extra officers on Monday. NS uses extra long trains on routes to and from Rotterdam.