Ferrero also recalled products in the Netherlands on Wednesday due to a possible link with a number of reported cases of salmonella. The Italian maker of Kinder chocolate says it has not received any complaints from consumers in the Netherlands, but is taking the products back as a precaution.

These are products with a specific best-before date, including Kinder Surprise, Kinder Schokobons and Kinder Happy Moments. It is not known exactly how many chocolate bars and eggs are being recalled.

In the United Kingdom, more than 60 people became infected with the salmonella bacteria after eating a Kinder chocolate egg. The contaminated eggs may have come from the Ferrero factory in Arlon, Belgium. Belgium and France have already recalled several products from the factory this week.

On Tuesday, the RIVM stated that at least two children in the Netherlands were recently infected with the strain of a salmonella bacterium that is linked to contaminated chocolate eggs from Kinder in other countries. Ferrero says that none of the products put on the Dutch market have tested positive for salmonella. According to the food watchdog NVWA, there are so far “no indications” that the contaminated products have also been spread in the Netherlands. (NRC)