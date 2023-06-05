When the Ferrari 812 Superfast was not yet even remotely part of the Cavallino range, electrification was not part of the plans and thinking of a V6 in a car from Maranello was something anachronistic, the most powerful road supercar (at the time) in the family of the Modenese brand was preparing to make its debut on the road. It was the Ferrari F12berlinetta, queen of the 2012 Geneva Motor Show. Let’s retrace its history.

How the Ferrari F12berlinetta was born

The design of the F12berlinetta, the result of collaboration between the Ferrari Style Center and Pininfarina, is based on the perfect balance between maximum aerodynamic efficiency and elegant proportions, interpreting the canons of beauty typical of front-engined Ferraris in an original and innovative key. A coupé with an aggressive and streamlined line which, despite the compactness of the external dimensions, offers a high level of comfort and roominess. The brand new interior, in Frau leather, combines refined details of high craftsmanship with the essential elements of sportiness. At the center of the dashboard, light and dry, stand out the innovative vents clearly inspired by aeronautics made of carbon and aluminum alloy. The spaces have been optimized to offer great usability also thanks to the rear bench connected directly to the luggage compartment, the latter being easily accessible from the tailgate. The centrality of the driver, a feature common to all Ferraris, is finally confirmed by the man-machine interface, with all the controls gathered around the driver, to ensure maximum ergonomics and a highly exciting driving experience.

The engine

The motor The 6,262 cc 65° V12 achieves performance and engine speed never before obtained from a naturally aspirated 12-cylinder. The maximum power is 740 HP, the specific one 118 HP/l and the torque 690 Nm. 80% of the latter is already available at 2500 rpm with an inexhaustible thrust up to the limiter at 8700 rpm. The engine is mated to the F1 dual clutch gearbox with close ratios developed specifically for the performance of this car. The weight/power ratio is excellent, standing at 2.1 kg/HP. Consumption is reduced by 30% with CO2 emissions dropping to 350 g/km, a value that places the new 12-cylinder at the top of the reference category. This result is the result of the search for efficiencies in all aspects of the vehicle such as engine, aerodynamics, tires and weights.

The technologies of the Ferrari F12berlinetta

The technological equipment of the F12berlinetta is completed by the most recent developments of the carbon ceramic braking system (CCM3) and the “Evoluzione magnetorheological suspensions” (SCM-E) as well as, as has become tradition, the complete integration of the vehicle dynamics electronic controls E-diff, ESC, F1-Trac, and performance ABS. The new Prancing Horse car is thus able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.1 seconds, from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.5 and a round of the runway Fiorano in the time of 1’23”faster than any other road-going Ferrari. Performance of absolute excellence and maximum driving enjoyment due to the quick engagements and high cornering speed, together with the drastic reduction in braking distances and less flying activity required of the driver.

F12berlinetta SYNTHETIC TECHNICAL DATA SHEET

Motor Guy V12, 65° Total displacement 6262 cm3 Maximum power 740 HP at 8250 rpm Maximum torque 690Nm at 6000rpm Dimensions and weight Length 4618mm Length 1942mm Height 1273mm Dry weight* 1525kg Weight distribution 46% front, 54% post Weight/power ratio 2.1kg/hp Performance Full speed over 340 km/h 0-100km/h 3.1 seconds Consumption and Emissions (combined cycle ECE + EUDC) Consumption** 15l/100km CO2 emissions** 350 g/km

*With optional relief contents

**With HELE equipment