There are no limits to the Ferrari Daytona SP3. The beautiful model recently presented by the Prancing Horse won another award dedicated to design. This time we talk about the “Grand Prize: most beautiful supercar 2022”, Awarded by the Paris Automobile International Festival. Translated: it is the most beautiful sports car of the year.

This is a further triumph for the Maranello designers and their guide, Flavio Manzoni. The Chief Design Officer of the Maranello company received the “Grand Prize of Design”, largely for the effort put into conceiving the new ‘Icon’ mentioned above. “These two very important awards unequivocally testify to the quality and excellence achieved by the work of the Ferrari Style Center, which I have the honor of directing, as well as the refinement of the formal research carried out on the Ferrari Daytona SP3.”Said Manzoni. The limited edition supercar is inspired by the world of 1960s Sports Prototypes, but with a modern reinterpretation that makes it essentially futuristic.

The award aims to reward the sports car whose shapes and aesthetic beauty most impressed the award jury. The design of the Ferrari Daytona SP3 is based on the juxtaposition of styles: plastic and sensual surfaces alternate with decisive lines that recall the preponderant entry of aerodynamics into the design of racing cars of the 60s and 70s such as the 330 P4, the 350 Can -Am and the 512 S. Always from the world of Sport Prototypes comes the strong choice to equip it with a ‘Targa’ type body with removable hard top.

The ‘Icon’ segment of the Ferrari range was born in 2018 with the Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2, cars inspired by the racing boats of the fifties. The concept of inspiration from a historical period does not want to be a mere re-proposition of past stylistic features, according to what the Maranello house claims, but rather the desire to distill the essence of an era using it as a starting point to create new concepts, having the potential to become iconic for future generations themselves.