Ferran Torres and Yéremy Pino joined the Spanish team’s training camp this Saturday and will be at the disposal of Luis de la Fuente for the duel that La Roja will play on Tuesday in Granada against Cyprus. The Barça and Villarreal attackers will occupy the places left vacant by Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio, whose physical mishaps suffered on Friday against Georgia at the Dinamo Arena in Tbilisi will prevent them from being in the game at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Municipal Stadium in the Nasrid city.

The injuries to Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio were the only negative note in the peaceful victory that allowed Spain to straighten out the qualifying phase for the Euro Cup to be played next year in Germany, after the defeat suffered at the end of March against Scotland would have complicated the horizon of the Spanish team.

The Leipzig winger and the PSG striker had to leave the playing field just before half-time, after suffering various types of discomfort almost in a row. Olmo hit his right leg against a Georgia defender in the action that marked Spain’s third goal and this Saturday he underwent medical tests that confirmed that he suffers a grade I-II sprain that will keep him off the field for between three and four weeks.

This is a hard setback for a footballer who was one of the great sensations at the beginning of the season in Germany, with five goals scored in four games with Leipzig, including a hat-trick in the Super Cup that the ‘Toros Reds’ rose against Bayern Munich. To those goals we must add the one he scored in Tbilisi, the seventh in 32 international matches for the Catalan footballer. In the case of Asensio, the extent of his injury has not yet been revealed, but he does not make it to the match against Cyprus either.

Hence, De la Fuente has recruited Ferran Torres and Yéremy Pino, two regulars in the team’s last calls and both present in the Final Four of the Nations League played in June, where Spain beat Croatia in the round of penalties. The Barça attacker has started the season with a lot of flair, scoring two goals in just 63 minutes played with Barça. For his part, Yéremy Pino has only participated in one game with Villarreal and has not scored.