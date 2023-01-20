Saturday, January 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fernando Uribe, new headache on his return to Millionaires

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2023
in Sports
0


close

fernando uribe

fernando uribe

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

fernando uribe

The blue team reported medical news.

See also  Lazio-Vecino: it's official. Find Sarri, three years in the biancoceleste

the attacker fernando uribe He’s injured once again. That has been the player’s headache, he experienced it in Junior and now it is repeated in millionaires.

new injury

Millionaires has confirmed this Friday that the striker suffers from a new physical problem that is already being treated and that he has no probable return date.

“Millionarios FC informs that the player Fernando Uribe presented a grade 2 muscle injury in the calf of his right leg. He is undergoing recovery treatment. Disability according to evolution,” he said on his social networks.

Uribe is one of the players who arrive as a reinforcement to the ambassador team for the first semester season in the League.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Palladino: "Well done Bologna, we are too long"

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Fernando #Uribe #headache #return #Millionaires

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"Hammer verdict" in Italy: Drastic penalty imposed on Juventus Turin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result