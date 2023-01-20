Fernando Uribe, new headache on his return to Millionaires

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
fernando uribe
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
fernando uribe
The blue team reported medical news.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
the attacker fernando uribe He’s injured once again. That has been the player’s headache, he experienced it in Junior and now it is repeated in millionaires.
new injury
Millionaires has confirmed this Friday that the striker suffers from a new physical problem that is already being treated and that he has no probable return date.
“Millionarios FC informs that the player Fernando Uribe presented a grade 2 muscle injury in the calf of his right leg. He is undergoing recovery treatment. Disability according to evolution,” he said on his social networks.
Uribe is one of the players who arrive as a reinforcement to the ambassador team for the first semester season in the League.
Millonarios FC informs that the player Fernando Uribe presented a grade 2 muscle injury in the calf of his right leg. He is in recovery treatment. Disability according to evolution. pic.twitter.com/WTmcaitVnH
– Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) January 20, 2023
FOOTBALL REDACTION
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Fernando #Uribe #headache #return #Millionaires
Leave a Reply