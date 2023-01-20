Fernando Uribe, new headache on his return to Millionaires

the attacker fernando uribe He’s injured once again. That has been the player’s headache, he experienced it in Junior and now it is repeated in millionaires.

new injury

Millionaires has confirmed this Friday that the striker suffers from a new physical problem that is already being treated and that he has no probable return date.

“Millionarios FC informs that the player Fernando Uribe presented a grade 2 muscle injury in the calf of his right leg. He is undergoing recovery treatment. Disability according to evolution,” he said on his social networks.

Uribe is one of the players who arrive as a reinforcement to the ambassador team for the first semester season in the League.

