One of the big surprises of the Apertura 2023 Liga MX tournament came last weekend when Atlético de San Luis eliminated Monterrey in the quarterfinal stage. Fernando Ortiz, Rayados coach, apologized to the fans of the Sultana del Norte team.
“I apologize to the fans, we must take charge of the situation, we are all hurt, it is a sporting shame, what happened, that is the reality, to tell them all the support they gave throughout this semester, in the place where we went, they were always there and were obviously supporting is some repeated phrase that we are indebted to the people, but yes, it is the truth”
– Fernando Ortiz
An important sector of Monterrey fans have asked their board for the departure of ‘Tano’ Ortiz from the institution due to the way in which the albiazul team was eliminated.
The Argentine strategist stated that he is not thinking about resigning from his position
“I’m not one to compare things. Everyone follows their own path, I’m calm with work. I’ll continue working and nothing, that (resigning) didn’t cross my mind”
– ‘Tano’ Ortiz
According to the Transfermarkt portal, Monterrey is the second most valuable team in Mexican soccer, since its market value is 83.3 million euros.
In contrast, Atlético de San Luis is the tenth team on the list, with an approximate value of 36.6 million euros.
After the elimination against the Potosinos, José Antonio Noriega, sports director of Monterrey, assured that there will be changes. Will ‘Tano’ continue to lead the project?
