Life — or what's left of it — stops on Kensington Avenue every 10 minutes or so. It happens when the subway hums along the elevated tracks, a blue steel structure that flies over this Philadelphia street. The roar doesn't allow you to think… but, at least for that moment, the problems at ground zero of the fentanyl crisis in the United States are put on hold.

Coordination:

Brenda Valverde Rubio and Guiomar del Ser

Design and art direction:

Fernando Hernandez

Development:

Carlos Muñoz and Alejandro Gallardo

Graphics:

Patricia San Juan and Montse Hidalgo

Opening photography:

Carlos Rosillo

